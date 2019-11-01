Comments
With the popularity and competition surrounding fast-food chicken sandwiches, it was no surprise when Popeye’s newly-released fried chicken sandwich sold out in only two weeks.
Today, Dr. Oz investigates the rise of the fast-food chicken sandwich and the science behind what makes them so addictive. Our experts break down the essential ingredients used to create them, and our world-class tasting panel weighs in on which sandwich they think is the best.
Plus, from monkeys to pigs, have we gone too far with emotional support animals? Dr. Oz speaks to the trainer of a miniature service horse who recently took a plane ride with her owner.
