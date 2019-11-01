Filed Under:Chicken Sandwich Wars, Dr Oz, emotional support animals, fried chicken sandwich, Popeye's, sold out


With the popularity and competition surrounding fast-food chicken sandwiches, it was no surprise when Popeye’s newly-released fried chicken sandwich sold out in only two weeks.

Today, Dr. Oz investigates the rise of the fast-food chicken sandwich and the science behind what makes them so addictive.  Our experts break down the essential ingredients used to create them, and our world-class tasting panel weighs in on which sandwich they think is the best.

The Dr. Oz Show Season 11 ep. #039

Plus, from monkeys to pigs, have we gone too far with emotional support animals? Dr. Oz speaks to the trainer of a miniature service horse who recently took a plane ride with her owner.

