



Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day. Here's what you need to know about casting your vote in Michigan.

Residents will vote on issues pertinent to their individual communities. Various cities will be voting on new mayors, city council seats, millages and bonds.

Polls Open

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.; if you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your vote still. Election results should start to roll in around 9 p.m.

Absentee Votes

Many city clerk’s offices are still accepting absentee ballots until the day of the election. Check with your local clerk to see if it’s possible to vote absentee.

Polling Locations

Do you know where to vote? Here is a link to check where you need to vote, your local polling place, precinct number and voter registration information.

Sample Ballots

Click here to find your sample ballot for your community

ID To Vote

The following types of photo ID are acceptable to vote in Michigan:

– Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card

– Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

– Federal or state government-issued photo identification

– U.S. passport

-Military ID with photo

– Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

– Tribal identification card with photo

For more information visit here.

