



– The nation’s top young entrepreneurs gathered in Detroit for the Forbes Under 30 Summit at the Masonic Temple last week.

Forbes says its the world’s greatest event for young leaders, founders, investors and creators with a private music festival, A-list speakers, investor speed-pitching, industry-focused field trips, a legendary pub crawl, a world-famous food festival and a powerful day of community service.

Detroit will host the Summit every year through 2021.

“I haven’t been (to Detroit) in about 20 years and to see what’s happening in Detroit right now is very powerful,” said Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane. “Our motto is to leave our host better than we found it. So everything we do from making sure people from Detroit get a chance to attend to our service day on the last day where we give back to the city, which is very important to us.”

This year’s lineup included world-famous athlete and CEO, Serena Williams, Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin, NBA all-star Kevin Durant, actress and cofounder of Detroit Blows, Sophia Bush and many more.

Sherry Phillips, senior vice president of Forbes Live told CBS Detroit what value she believes the summit brings to Detroit.

“We bring together this diverse group of entrepreneurs and they collaborate and intersect so it’s really for them to connect with one another and then it’s for them to connect to the city of Detroit and learn about the renaissance and the entrepreneurship that’s been happening here for the past five to 10 years,” said Phillips.

Sunday kicked off with entrepreneur showcases, women and wellness panels and a music festival with Normani, 21 Savage and The Chainsmokers.

Monday featured panel discussions and fireside chats with Williams headlining.

Tuesday focused on entrepreneurship and innovation with Durant and a Lane interviewing Quavo, a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and a member of the hip-hop group Migos.

The summit concluded with a Dreamers in Action day of Service powered by Author Danielle D. Hughes, Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

150 DPSCD students experienced an immersive and interactive day of personal and professional growth while interacting with Forbes mentors. The students also attended workshops surrounding financial literacy presented by Ally Financial, leveraging social media wisely by LinkedIn and workshops surrounding entrepreneurship and dressing for success.

The day of service ended with a Dream Tank pitch competition where four groups of students pitched for a monetary investment of $1,000 toward their business or future project.

