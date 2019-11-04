(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit native Chanel Hampton — founder and CEO of Strategic Community Partners — opened the first coworking hub catered to local nonprofits and community-based organizations in the Fitzgerald neighborhood Monday.
Strategic Community Partners, located at 10240 W. McNichols Road, is a national organization that works with mission-driven organizations rooted in education, equity and justice.
The 2,000 square-foot building offers programming space, conference rooms at no or nominal cost to organizations, and will continue to serve its mission of helping organizations build capacity, by pairing strategy with community and cultural context to drive forward powerful missions.
The building also features a teacher resource center offering free space, resources, and supplies as well as various printing support for any Detroit teacher as a part of its Teach 313 efforts where SCP serves as the lead organization operating Teach 313.
The company has offices in Detroit, New York, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.
Here are photos from the ribbon cutting Monday.
