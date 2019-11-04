Comments
Following the loss of his wife, Dog the Bounty Hunter suffered his own health scare when he was admitted to the hospital with chest pain and checked himself out against medical advice. Dr. Oz immediately flew to Colorado to counsel Dog and urged him to get the life-saving tests he needed.
Today, Dr. Oz reveals Dog’s test results and what they mean for the future of his health. Dog also lets us asses his lungs with a pulmonary function test after sharing his mother and sister died from emphysema.
Plus, in a daytime exclusive, Robert Blake’s daughter speaks out about her famous father, who was charged for killing her mother.
