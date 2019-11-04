MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a Macomb County teen stole his parents SUV and was involved in a high-speed police chase before driving into Lake St. Clair.
It happened Sunday night when the parents of a 16-year-old Chesterfield Township called police around 11:30 p.m. to alert them about their son stealing their 2018 GMC.
His parents said he was also making suicidal threats.
Police say a Chesterfield officer jumped into the lake to save the teenager as the SUV sank. Police also say the teen resisted rescue, but first responders were able to save the 16-year-old, take him into custody and transported him to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
