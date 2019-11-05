Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Seventeen Michigan schools will get salad bars through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the United Start Foundation.
Since 2015, BCBSM says it has supported 91 salad bars in Michigan schools through the national Salad Bars to Schools iniative.
The initiative is to empower Michigan students to make healthier choices by increasing access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
To celebrate the new salad bars, a ribbon cutting ceremony was set to be held at Warren’s Mound Park Elementary School.
