Bay City Police: Woman, 41, Was Killed By 1 Or More DogsMid-Michigan police say a woman found dead inside a Bay City home had been killed by one or more pet dogs.

Blue Cross To Donate Salad Bars To Michigan SchoolsSeventeen Michigan schools will get salad bars through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the United Start Foundation.

Annual Program To Recognize Detroit First RespondersPolice officers, firefighters and paramedics in Detroit will be recognized for exceptional service to the community.

A Foundation For A Michigan Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty Is Paying Off Lunch Debt At His Former SchoolFriends and family of Collin Rose, a Michigan police officer killed in the line of duty, are still learning to navigate life without him. But approaching the third anniversary of his death, they've found a way to make sure his memory endures.

Health Officials: Less Than Half Of Michiganders Get Flu ShotsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now encouraging all residents to protect themselves against influenza and its potentially life-threatening consequences by getting vaccinated.

Forecast Calls For Continued High Water In Great LakesA new forecast says Great Lakes levels are likely to remain unusually high and may set additional records.