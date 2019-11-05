(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.
Sixty-year-old Kyra King was last seen on Nov. 1 in the 6000 block of West Outer Drive at approximately 8:25 p.m.
King is said to be 5 feet 7 inches, 180 pounds, black hair and dark framed glasses.
She was last seen wearing a green and blue jacket, dark green plaid shirt and blue jeans.
King’s family says they have not heard from her and she has not returned to her residence located in the 11700 block of Wilshire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
