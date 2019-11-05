Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – It’s back. Popeyes is selling its world famous chicken sandwich again and customers are waiting in long lines to get their hands on it.
Customers have waited for two months for the spicy chicken sandwich to return after going viral online.
There are 13 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s in Metro Detroit.
The Popeyes line on Telegraph Road near 12 Mile in Southfield, overflowed into southbound traffic.
Most Popeyes in Metro Detroit are open from 10 a.m. to midnight.
