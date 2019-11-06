Pontiac, MI (CBS Detroit) – C.A.T.S. (Companion Animals Touching Seniors) offers seniors the opportunity to foster a cat. The program lasts one month, in which all the necessary supplies are provided to care for the cat. When the foster period ends, the senior has the chance to adopt the cat. We sat down with Joanie Toole, Chief of the Oakland County Animal Shelter, who filled us in on the details of the program.

“Companion Animals Touching Seniors is a program designed to bring cats that need loving homes to seniors that are maybe thinking about getting a pet, and maybe a dog is a little too much for them. Cats are pretty easy to do, you just give them food, water and some litter and they’re usually good to go.”

“What we’ve done is we’ve told seniors if they’re interested in trying out a cat, what they can do is come and pick one out and take it home for 30 days. We provide the food and the litter and then they can make their decision if they want to keep the pet after 30 days, they’re more than welcome to do that. The cost is $7.50. If it doesn’t work out and they want to bring it back, they can do that as well.”

“If you’re an older person and you don’t get out much, having someone there with you, even though it’s not a person, it just makes you feel better knowing that you’ve got this little thing there that loves you and you love it. And petting it can lower your blood pressure, it can take stress away. So in general, I think having an animal at any age is good.”

“We’ve taken our cats on the road as well, we do visit senior centers occasionally. That’s where we met a few of our wonderful cat adopters, where they are very surprised that we do this program. They’re just so excited that they can take this cat home for 30 days and test it out and see if it’s really what they want, and give a cat a new home and a new leash on life!

If you are interested in this program, please contact Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.

