Officially, the start of winter is on December 22nd, but of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that is the first time we’ll see snow. In fact, on average, the first snowfall of the year is on November 17th, but the earliest snowfall on record dated back to October 12, 2006. Subsequently, the latest first snowfall of the season was December 29, 1998. These dates had snow measuring at least one-tenth of an inch or more!
On average, we will see at least an inch of snowfall on the ground by the end of November. If you are expecting to see more than an inch or two, December 26th is typically when we will see three inches or more!
It is doubtful we will see a substantial snowfall by the end of the week, but there are a few chances for snow within the next seven days. Perhaps this year we will see a white Christmas or a white Thanksgiving for that matter!
You must log in to post a comment.