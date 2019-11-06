Southfield, MI (CBS Detroit) – No one should have to fight cancer alone. Living Brave Through Breast Cancer is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on supporting men and women diagnosed with breast cancer within the first five years who have struggled mentally, spiritually and financially.

Living Brave Through Breast Cancer is based on a referral from medical facilities, family members or friends. Their goal is to financially assist five individuals every year, both men and women, who are currently diagnosed or who recently overcame breast cancer, and have struggled financially, within the first five years.

“Living Brave Through Breast Cancer Organization got started in September of 2017, after a need for financial assistance was denied to me due to my financial status,” explains Zell Randle, Founder and CEO of Living Brave Through Breast Cancer. “Cancer has no name, it has no race, it has no age, it has no status, it doesn’t care about any of that. Once that disease hits the body, it’s coming with a vengeance.”

“You’re trying to figure out a way to deal with your health, and then you have to worry about dealing with bills….that’s a heartache in itself. So I decided to start the organization and people joined in with me, and that’s how it started.”

“The mission of Living Brave Through Breast Cancer is to specifically support men and women who have fought breast cancer and who have survived the diagnosis,” says Avis Randle, COO of Living Brave Through Breast Cancer. “We provide emotional, financial and mental assistance through our early detection awareness prevention events (with St. John Ascension Health).”

“Our mobile mammography unit was donated so we would be able to go anywhere here in Southeast Michigan to help women that can’t come to the office,” says Barbara Sanchez, Technologist with St. John Ascension Health. “If you get twelve women or more together, we will come out to your event pretty much anywhere in Southeast Michigan.”

The ultimate goal of Living Brave Through Breast Cancer is to continuously expand as an avenue to educate people about Early Detection, and to financially and emotionally support the lives of those directly affected by this horrifying disease.

