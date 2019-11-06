Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at shocking and outrageous babysitter horror stories caught on tape. One woman speaks out about the physical abuse inflicted on her child by a caregiver she trusted, how putting a hidden camera in a lunchbox led her to the truth. Then, another mother opens up about the devastating call she received shortly after dropping her son off at daycare, that he was missing. Our experts reveal the surprising red flags you should be looking for when finding care for your children.
Plus, Dr. Oz makes a house call to Marie Osmond and her nephew David. They open up about family, music and, some of the health struggles that have brought them closer together.
Then, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin stop by The Dish to show you how to break date-night dinner rules.
