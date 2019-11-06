Eye On Detroit - Wave ProjectEstablished in 2018, WAVE Project (Welcoming All Valuing Everyone) is a grassroots nonprofit organization based in Macomb County. The founding 6 members of WAVE project were brought together by the common threads of faith, family, and a desire to make an impact by serving and loving the community. WAVE Project exists to build relationships. From connecting with existing organizations to mobilize and equip, to directly meeting needs within the community, WAVE Project is relational at heart. The project started with a monthly Outreach BBQ event in Mount Clemens where volunteers and people experiencing homelessness alike sit down together over a meal and share their stories. Through hearing people’s stories, it became evident that access to hygiene services is a major barrier for those in the community who are experiencing homelessness.

