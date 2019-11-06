Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor Daley

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids of the AHL and put defenseman Trevor Daley on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday.

TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 23: Trevor Daley #83 of the Detroit Red Wings playing in his 1000th NHL game fires a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Red Wings announced the moves Tuesday.

The 27-year-old McIlrath has three points in 10 games with Grand Rapids this season. He has appeared in 50 NHL games with the Rangers, Panthers and Red Wings, scoring three goals with two assists.

McIlrath played seven games for Detroit last season and did not have a point.

The Red Wings play on the road against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

