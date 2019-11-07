(CBS DETROIT) – An experimental regulation that allows for 33 streams in the Upper Peninsula to have a 10-fish daily possession limit for brook trout has been extended. This regulation expired Oct. 1 of this year, but was reauthorized by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission at its meeting today in Lansing.
Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists recommended against reinstituting the 10 brook trout daily possession limit on the select streams because of concerns based on biological and social science.
Select Type 1 streams, which are designated trout streams, in the Upper Peninsula have this regulation. They represent about 8% of the total mileage for Type 1 streams in the U.P.
The regulation was put into effect by the NRC to create additional fishing opportunities. The 2019 season on Type 1 trout streams closed after Sept. 30. The 2020 season will open on April 25.
For more information on Michigan’s fishing regulations, check out the 2019 Michigan Fishing Guide at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.