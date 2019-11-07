Filed Under:drivers, ice, michigan state police, slow, snow

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police is reminding motorists to drive slow on ice and snow.

“Please slow down today, 4 wheel drive or not,” MSP stated on Twitter.

Police say they saw eight crashes on their way across I-696 and I-96 to Lansing. Six SUVs, one car and a semi.

MSP says to remember SNOW=SLOW.

