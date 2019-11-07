(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police is reminding motorists to drive slow on ice and snow.
“Please slow down today, 4 wheel drive or not,” MSP stated on Twitter.
Police say they saw eight crashes on their way across I-696 and I-96 to Lansing. Six SUVs, one car and a semi.
MSP says to remember SNOW=SLOW.
