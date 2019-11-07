Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The body of a 62-year-old man was found in a Detroit home according to police.
It happened Thursday morning in the 8000 block of Ashton Avenue, according to authorities.
Police believe the man was killed during a suspected home invasion, but they are unable to confirm.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials had no suspects but this is an ongoing investigation.
