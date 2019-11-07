Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A new report looked at a variety of factors to come up with a list on where people should retire in Michigan.
– The percentage of the population older than 65.
Six cities in Michigan made the report and the top city selected to retire in is Troy.
The Chamber of Commerce named Troy as No. 1 and Livonia at the No. 2 spot.
The website analyzed eight factors from the U.S. Census the FBI, and the American Association of Medical Colleges:
– The percentage of retirees in the 65 or older population.
– The overall poverty rate.
– The percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
– The median cost of housing.
– The number of physicians per 100,000 people.
– The amount of violent crimes per 100,000 people.
– The number of police officers per 100,000 people.
Southfield, Warren and Westland also made the list.
