Wondering where to find the best cheese shops near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cheese shops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for cheese shops.
Detroit-area consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to rise the most in November and December, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 21% in November over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 22% in December.
1. Devries & Co.
First on the list is DeVries & Co. Located at 2468 Market in Eastern Market, the cheese, meat and gift shop is the highest-rated cheese shop in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mongers’ Provisions
Next up is Midtown’s Mongers’ Provisions, situated at 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 111. With 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the cheese, meat and chocolatier shop has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Gabriel Importing
Gabriel Importing, located at 2534 Market St. in Eastern Market, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheese shop four stars out of 10 reviews.
