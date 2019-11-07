Conrad Roy’s suicide sparked a nationwide controversy, especially when his 17-year-old girlfriend Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to serve 15-months in jail. It was discovered, through a series of text messages between the couple, that Michelle was urging and advising her 18-year-old boyfriend on ways to kill himself.
Now at age 22, Michelle Carter is up for early release, and it’s causing a wave of emotion for everyone involved, especially Conrad’s family. In an exclusive update, Dr. Oz sits down with Conrad’s mother, Lynn, and his sisters to discuss their reactions towards this new development.
Plus, Charles Manson and his cult of devout followers, known as the Manson Family, shocked the nation when, in a drug-fueled rampage, they brutally slaughtered ten innocent people. Dr. Oz speaks to Charles Manson’s youngest cult follower about why she turned against him and helped put him away.
