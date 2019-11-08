Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit Police officers were taken to a local hospital after a 23-year-old man live streamed a police chase on social media over night and intentionally slammed into a Detroit police car, officers say.
It happened on the city’s east side around 2:30 a.m. where the 23-year-old was driving a red pickup truck near the intersection of East Jefferson and Eastlawn Street police say.
The suspect was taken into custody and the condition of the officers are unknown.
This incident is still under investigation.
