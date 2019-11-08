Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Noted journalist and best-selling author Mitch Albom appears on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about his newest book “Finding Chika: a Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family.”
Albom, columnist at Detroit Free Press, who has sold over 40 million books, appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about how he met Chika, a little girl from an orphanage in Haiti. Albom, who is supporting the orphanage, and his wife, Janine, brought her into their home when she needed medical attention for a brain tumor.
Chika eventually died of the disease but Albom, who has written best sellers including “Tuesdays with Morrie” celebrates the life and amazing impact of the inspiring young girl in his newest book. Proceeds of book sales are going to support the orphanage.
Lidstrom, who played for the Detroit Red Wings and was dubbed “the perfect human” by his teammates, also appears with Cain to talk about his new book which details his life on and off the ice called, “The Pursuit of Perfection.”
Lidstrom, who moved back home to his native Sweden after retiring , talks about his time in Detroit, winning Stanley Cup Championships, and more.
He also shares thoughts about his Red Wings teammates, Steve Yzerman, Little Caesars Arena, what he misses about Detroit, and whether he might consider serving in the front office of a NHL team.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62
