DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin has been cleared by the Detroit Pistons’ medical staff for basketball-related activities, and the team says his progress will be monitored daily.

 

AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 30: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during the Detroit Pistons Media Day at Pistons Practice Facility on September 30, 2019 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Griffin hasn’t played at all this season because of hamstring and knee issues. The Pistons are 4-5 without him.

Detroit also released updates on other injured players Thursday. Derrick Rose (hamstring strain) and Tim Frazier (shoulder strain) are day to day, continuing treatment and rehab. Reggie Jackson (lower back stress reaction) remains out.

 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 16: Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons watches on before their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on October 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

 

The Pistons beat the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday night. Detroit plays at Indiana on Friday night.

 

