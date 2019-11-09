Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Officials from the Humane Society of St. Clair County say 83 toy-sized dogs were removed from a property in St. Clair Township this week.
It happened Tuesday where authorities say a tip alerted them to the dogs who were found in wire cages.
The St. Clair County Animal Control are working with the Humane Society to spay, neuter and treat the dogs for their injuries before being put up for adoption.
Donations are requested by the St. Clair County Animal Control to assist in treating the dogs.
Click here to donate items.
