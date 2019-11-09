



– If you love salmon and recently bought some in Michigan, here’s why you should probably check the label.

Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) of Hancock, Maine is recalling ten lots of Cold Smoked Salmon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

The recalled product was sold between March 6 and Sept. 17, 2019 in vacuum sealed packages in the following sizes: whole salmon side, 2 lb., 1 lb., 8 oz., and 4 oz. The affected product is marked with the following lot numbers marked on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

The recall was prompted because the product’s water phase salt (WPS) tested below 3.5 percent, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

This was discovered upon re-review of laboratory certificates, which were found to have incorrectly reported WPS levels. Labeling instructions state to keep refrigerated at or below 38ºF and that the product may be frozen.

Because the WPS is under 3.5 percent the product must remain frozen until ready to consume. Product stored in the refrigerator after thawing has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

The smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in Michigan and nearly two dozen other states.

