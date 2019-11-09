Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A series of events are taking place all week long to distribute more than $1 million to families in need in Michigan.
The #2019WeekofWarmth is here! It kicked off this weekend – and we have a big week ahead with @DTE_Energy providing lots of activities to bring awareness around conserving energy and most importantly, raising funds to keep Michigan families healthy, safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/683fSEb1Ia
— The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) (@THAWFund) November 4, 2019
The Heat and Warmth Fund works to help needy families around the region and DTE and THAW have partnered for the annual Week of Warmth.
For more information visit here.
