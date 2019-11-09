Filed Under:DTE, heat, keeping families warm, Michigan, THAW


(CBS DETROIT) – A series of events are taking place all week long to distribute more than $1 million to families in need in Michigan. 

The Heat and Warmth Fund works to help needy families around the region and DTE and THAW have partnered for the annual Week of Warmth. 

