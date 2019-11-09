Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A Van Buren Township man who has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife was denied bond during his arraignment Saturday.
It happened around 1 a.m. Nov. 5 on Fay Drive police say at the couple’s home.
Sixty-three-year-old Terrance O’Neal was arraigned Saturday through a TV monitor and was charged with second degree murder and felony firearm.
Witnesses told Van Buren Township police he and his 62-year-old wife, Belinda, were arguing and allegedly shot her in the middle of the argument.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.