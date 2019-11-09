Filed Under:bond, Denied, homicide, Police, Van Buren Township

(CBS DETROIT) – A Van Buren Township man who has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife was denied bond during his arraignment Saturday. 

It happened around 1 a.m. Nov. 5 on Fay Drive police say at the couple’s home. 

Sixty-three-year-old Terrance O’Neal was arraigned Saturday through a TV monitor and was charged with second degree murder and felony firearm. 

Witnesses told Van Buren Township police he and his 62-year-old wife, Belinda, were arguing and allegedly shot her in the middle of the argument. 

