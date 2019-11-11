Filed Under:cancer, Charles Rogers, dead, Detroit Lions, Michigan State Spartans

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers has died.

 

DETROIT – 2005: Charles Rogers of the Detroit Lions poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Getty Images)

 

A woman who identified herself as Cathy Rogers, his mother, confirmed the death Monday in a phone call from The Associated Press. Other details were not immediately known. Marshall Thomas, Rogers’ former basketball coach at Saginaw High School in Michigan, told MLive.com that Rogers died Monday of liver failure and also had cancer.

At Michigan State, Rogers had 135 receptions for 2,821 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons. He was college football’s top receiver in 2002.

 

EAST LANSING, MI – SEPTEMBER 14: Charles Rogers #1 of the Michigan State Spartans drops a pass from Jeff Smoker #9 as Jemeel Powell #1 of the California Golden Bears defends him on September 4, 2002 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. California beat the Michigan State 46-22. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

 

Rogers was the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. He scored twice in his NFL debut, but suffered a broken collarbone that ended his rookie season and suffered the same injury a year later. 

Rogers failed a drug test in 2005 and was cut entering the next season. He had 36 career receptions for 440 yards receiving and four touchdowns in 15 NFL games.

 

 

CLEVELAND – AUGUST 21: Wide receiver Charles Rogers #80 of the Detroit Lions during warmups before the game with the Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Detroit 17-10. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

 

Rogers was arrested in 2008 in suburban Detroit and charged with assault and battery involving his fiancee. He pleaded no contest to trespassing and entered in a treatment house as part of his probation.

 

