ALBION, Mich. (AP) — The brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night.

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 06: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Cassius Winston #5 in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

Scott Kipp, Albion’s Chief of Public Safety, confirmed Sunday that Zachary Winston died after being hit by a westbound train in Albion. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College.

 

 

 

Cassius Winston, Michigan State’s point guard, was a preseason All-American last month. He was in the starting lineup Sunday night when the top-ranked Spartans played their home opener against Binghamton. Fans and players observed a moment of silence in Zachary Winston’s honor before the game.

 

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 10: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans and his brother Khy Winston watch warm ups prior to the game against the Binghamton Bearcats at Breslin Center on November 10, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

“Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family. Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “It’s impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need.”

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly D. Woods told the Detroit Free Press that 65 passengers were aboard the Amtrak 355 Wolverine Train at the time of the collision.

 

