LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the dates for a special election in the 34th District of the state House of Representatives to fill the vacancy created by former state Rep. Sheldon Neeley who resigned after being elected mayor of the city of Flint.
A special primary election to fill the vacancy will be held on Jan. 7, 2020, and the general election will be held on March 10, 2020.
“It is important that residents in the 34th House District have a representative in the legislature advocating on their behalf, while also providing voters with enough time to research and learn about the candidates who may decide to run for office,” said Whitmer.
While elections always come with a cost, by holding the general election on the date of an already scheduled election costs are able to be reduced.
Candidates wishing to be placed on the Jan. 7 primary ballot must file by Nov. 19. For additional information and other relevant dates for this special election, see the attached letter filed with the Secretary of State’s office here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.