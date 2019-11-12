(CBS DETROIT) – Join the Detroit Animal Care and Control this weekend for their Barksgiving Adoption Event and leave with a new family member.
There will be over 100 dogs and cats available for adoption at 7401 Chrysler Dive Nov. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoption fees have been waived and attendees are asked to park behind the building.
Reaching All in Need of Assistance will be sponsoring a free bag of dog or cat food for each adoption.
DACC says attendees should bring a valid driver’s license or state ID.
“Leave your pets at home, we’ll talk you through doing safe, successful introductions at home,” DACC said on its Facebook page.
Refundable sterilization deposit required for any animal that has not been spayed or neutered at time of adoption.
For more information visit here.
