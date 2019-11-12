(CBS DETROIT) – A 28-year-old Eastpointe man delivering packages for Amazon in Rochester Hills was shot at multiple times while in his vehicle police say.
It happened Nov. 8 around 7 p.m. near East Tienken and Van Hoosen roads.
The man’s Pontiac Grand Prix had three bullet holes in the trunk and according to police the bullets passed through the car seats, narrowly missing the man as he drove.
The 28-year-old said he encountered a red Dodge Drat with black stripes.
The driver of the vehicle was reportedly a white man in a black hooded sweatshirt with a white male passenger wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and greet duck-billed hat.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is calling the incident an attempted murder.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 cash reward and callers will remain anonymous.
