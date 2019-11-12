The first snowfall of the year for Detroit hit yesterday, causing school cancellations and stand-still traffic. Breaking the regional all-time record for snowiest Veteran’s Day, some areas in Metro Detroit received as much as 10 inches! As road conditions worsened, along with snowfall continuing throughout the night, many schools decided to cancel classes in preparation for today. Those who were able to brace the cold weather and slush, managed to enjoy the views of snow covered downtown.
Re-live the excitement from the first snowfall in Detroit in these snaps!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
View this post on Instagram
So great seeing the city getting ready for the holiday season yesterday. Capital Park is turning into a Christmas Tree nursery with wreaths, holiday greenery and fireplace lounges to keep warm! 🎄❄️ #Detroit . . . . . . . . . . . #visitdetroit #puremichigan #villages #divine_worldplaces #hello_worldpics #travellingthroughtheworld #veryTandC #livetravelchannel #theprettycities #TLpicks #theIMAGED #lonelyplanet #culturetrip #citybestpics #travel_drops #detroitusa #wonderful_places #wonderfuldestinations #BHGhome #takedetroit #puremittigan #iphoneonly #enjoymichigan #rawdetroit #puredetroit313 #igworldclub #city_delight #BHGhome
View this post on Instagram
Detr❄it sn❄w gl❄be DETROIT GRAMMERS PRESENTS Artist:@metro.detroiter Chosen by: @stewarta89 For your chance to be featured: FOLLOW ↠ @detroitgrammers TAG ↠ #detroitgrammers Thank you for tagging your pics! Keep on inspiring everyone! Don't just like the picture, go check out the awesome gallery! #detroit #michigan #detroitmi #detroitusa #visitdetroit #capturedetroit #detroitlove #justgoshoot #depictthed #actuallydetroit #seenindetroit #detroitphotography #detroitpixel #teampixel #detroitpride #detroitproud #moto Reposted from @metro.detroiter (@get_regrann) – Winter wonderland in Shinola’s backyard! ❄️❄️❄️ #Detroit . . . #visitdetroit #puremichigan #villages #divine_worldplaces #hello_worldpics #travellingthroughtheworld #veryTandC #livetravelchannel
View this post on Instagram
This morning in Detroit #detroit #downtown #downtowndetroit #street #snow #snowman #cold #pretty #toosoon #winter #winterwonderland #photography #photooftheday #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #beauty #justgoshoot #love #detroitlove #withoutdetroit #puredetroit #detroit_igers #hellyeahdetroit #motorcity #motorcityshooters #seenindetroit #photographylife #capturedetroit #depictthed #visitdetroit
View this post on Instagram
When winter has arrived, but fall isn’t ready to let go. 📸 @3andathird . . . . . . . #withoutdetroit #detroit #detroitusa #detroitmichigan #cityphotography #citykillerz #moodygrams #agameoftones #detroitlove #streetphotography #urban #urbanphotography #skyline #puredetroit #seenindetroit #usaprimeshot #instagood
View this post on Instagram
First snowfall of the year . . #letslovelifetogether #photooftheday #darlingmovement #detroit #michigan #detroitmi #detroitusa #visitdetroit #capturedetroit #detroitlove #justgoshoot #depictthed #actuallydetroit #seenindetroit #detroitphotography #detroitpixel #detroitgrammers #detroitpride #detroitproud . . . . . . . . . . . 📸: @panakk
You must log in to post a comment.