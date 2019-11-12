Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit made it to a new record Monday, Nov. 11 with 8.5 inches of snow.
The previous record was in 1984 with 4.1 inches of snowfall.
A new record was also broken Nov. 12 with the lowest high temperature. The old one stood at 31 degrees in 1995.
