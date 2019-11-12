Filed Under:future, Mark Dantonio, Michigan State Football, Michigan Wolverines football

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Mark Dantonio says he is not thinking about his future as Michigan State’s coach as the Spartans prepare to face rival Michigan this weekend.

 

EAST LANSING, MI – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after a touchdown by the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

Michigan State has lost four games in a row and will finish the regular season with at least five losses for the third time in four years. Dantonio talked a bit about how he handles criticism and speculation about his program, then he was asked specifically whether he thinks about his own future.

 

LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans leads the team on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

 

His response: “No. I get ready for the next game. I live in the present.”

 

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Mark Dantonio leaves the field after a 37-34 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini at Spartan Stadium on November 09, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Spartans take on the 14th-ranked Wolverines on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Michigan State will be without tight end Matt Dotson, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

 

