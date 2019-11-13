DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit announced service changes coming to the Detroit Department of Transportation effective Nov. 16.
The service changes include:
– 26 Junction: The new neighborhood route serves McGraw, Junction, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Southwest Service Center, Clark Park, and the Southwest Public Safety Center.
– 3 Grand River: Time adjustments for more reliable service. Weekday only. No Change to service levels.
– 6 Gratiot: Time adjustements for more reliable service. Weekdays, Saturday, and Sunday. No change to service levels.
– 11 Clairmount: New weekend service between Livernois and Oakland.
– 18 Fenkell: Use Grand River between I-75 and Rosa Parks Transit Center in both directions. Service on Cass and Clifford is discontinued. Time adjustments and minor service improvements.
For service times, visit bus schedules here.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact customer service at 313-933-1300.
For more information visit here.
