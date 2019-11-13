



– The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre is presenting Elf the Musical Jr. with six performances Nov. 21-24.

The performances will be at the Costick Center, located at 28600 West 11 Mile Road.

Performances Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 will be at 7 p.m.

Shows Nov. 23-24 will be at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online here, in person at the Costick Center or by calling 248-473-1848.

Elf the Musical Jr. features 121 regional youth actors.

Aralynn Riley, a fifth grader who plays a Macy’s shopper, said “Everyone needs to come see this show – two times!”

Her sister Ailani, also a cast member, said “My favorite scene is when we sing Happy All the Time because everyone likes being happy and it definitely makes you feel that way.”

Based on the beloved holiday film starring Will Ferrell, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Elf the Musical Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied through MTI. The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre is supported in part by a FY20 Project Support Grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

