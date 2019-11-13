FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills Police is investigating a shooting incident in the parking lot of Lush Hookah Lounge.
The lounge is located between 12 and 13 Mile Roads on Orchard Lake Road.
Police say it happened Nov. 10 at 2 a.m.
The department was notified that a shooting victim was taken to a local hospital from being shot at a local hookah lounge. The victim is expected to survive.
Police say a dispute occurred between a group of people that ended in gunfire. There were no reports of others injured and police believe it is not a random incident.
After checking the area, police discovered several closed businesses were damaged by gunfire.
Investigators are seeking leads on the dark colored SUVs captured from surveillance footage.
Detectives are also seeking the public’s assistance with the identities of potential witnesses depicted in the photos taken near the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
