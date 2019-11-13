



– TOUGH AS NAILS is a new CBS competition series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan and his long-time producing partner, Louise Keoghan.

Keoghan and crew are out looking for real people in real life who are real tough! The six-city casting tour recently made a stop in Detroit, and is searching for the hardworking Americans who keep the country running and define what it means to be tough. We caught up with Executive Producer and host Phil Keoghan and he filled us in on what the shows producers are really looking for here in Detroit.

Phil Keoghan: “Tough As Nails was really inspired by my grandfather, who I was lucky enough to spend all my Christmas holidays with during high school. He’s the one that really gave me an appreciation for working with my hands and learning skills as far as working with tools.”

“I just felt like we’ve just gotten away from those hard working people, in terms of recognizing their value to society. The people that really keep this country going! And I thought how about a competition show where people compete and we find out who is the toughest of all tough.”

“We love Detroit, we finished the last season of Amazing race here in Detroit. If there’s one place in America that really epitomizes what it’s like to build things and to make things that help us live a better life, it’s Detroit.

“Detroit people are very tough people as a simple fact,” says roofer Kadhim Albrahi. “I think that with what I do in the industry and what I’ve done….that Little Caesers Arena behind us there, that’s what I’ve done!”

Phil Keoghan: “Detroit is where Rosie the Riveter comes from, this is where people roll up their sleeves and put in an honest days work. So Tough As Nails Really is about those people who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors, people who wear work boots instead of workout shoes.”

A premiere date for Tough As Nails will be announced at a later time. For more information on casting dates and locations, go to www.toughasnailscbscasting.com

