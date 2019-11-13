Comments
DETROIT (AP)– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
KD-AD-JH-AH-QS
Midday Daily 3
2-8-6
Midday Daily 4
1-9-8-3
Daily 3
1-8-9
Daily 4
9-2-1-5
Fantasy 5
07-15-20-34-35
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
01-07-10-17-27-30-32-35-37-40-42-45-46-47-48-49-53-55-59-64-69-74
Mega Millions
19-30-44-56-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
