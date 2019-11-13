Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP)– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

KD-AD-JH-AH-QS

Midday Daily 3

2-8-6

Midday Daily 4

1-9-8-3

Daily 3

1-8-9

Daily 4

9-2-1-5

Fantasy 5

07-15-20-34-35

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-07-10-17-27-30-32-35-37-40-42-45-46-47-48-49-53-55-59-64-69-74

Mega Millions

19-30-44-56-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

