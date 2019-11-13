Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Department is holding a live discussion on its Instagram account.
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Department is holding a live discussion on its Instagram account.
It’s set to take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
MSP says it will discuss driving in inclement weather, vehicle maintenance, winter driving tips and more.
To watch, follow MSP on Instagram here.
In September, MSP launched its free app allowing users to receive breaking news and information from the department.
Related Link: MSP Mobile: State Police Launches Free Smart Phone Mobile App
MSP says anyone with questions about the live discussion should reply to their Instagram story.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.