With taco franchises expanding nationwide and even burger joints adding taco options to their menus, it’s safe to say that you don’t need to wait until Tuesday to get your taco fix. Today, Dr. Oz investigates the rise of fast-food tacos and the rumor that you aren’t even getting real meat in them. We breakdown what our experts found between the tortillas and if you should be concerned.
Plus, Hoda Kotb shares her favorite quotes to help you cope with anxiety, stress, and difficult days.
Then, The Dish crew, Daphne Oz and Jamika Pessoa, are cooking up great brunch dishes with a healthy twist, and welcome special guest foodie, The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. She’s showing you how to indulge the low-carb way, with protein pancakes and eggs Benedict.
