FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Farmington Hills man has been charged with assault with intent to murder after a 62-year-old woman was set on fire.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 63-year-old William Helmer is also charged with aggravated assault. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday.
Police in Redford Township, were alerted Saturday that a 62-year-old woman was on the ground and that smoke was coming from her body. She suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital.
Prosecutors say Helmer and the woman are acquaintances. Members of a police task force arrested Helmer Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear Thursday if Helmer has an attorney.
