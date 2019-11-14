



– A 26-year-old Clinton Township has been charged with multiple felonies after shooting his 25-year-old girlfriend in the shoulder, Macomb County Sheriff Deputies say.

It happened Nov. 12 at 7:40 p.m. on Valley Drive in Mount Clemens, after an argument over the couple’s relationship.

Authorities say Devonita Blakes shot the 25-year-old woman in her vehicle with the couple’s small child inside.

The child was uninjured and she was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Blakes is charged with:

– Assault With Intent to Murder (felony)

– Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

– Child Abuse – First Degree (felony)

– Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

– Weapons – Firearms – Discharge In Or At A Building (felony)

– Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

– Malicious Destruction Of Fire Or Police Property (felony)

– Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

– Assault With Intent To Murder (felony)

– Weapons – Felony Firearm (felony)

He was arraigned in the 41-B Clinton Township District Court and given a $200,000 bond and tether upon release.

Deputies say when they arrived to Blakes’ residence, he began to shoot at officers from his apartment, but authorities did not return fire.

“Nobody was injured, however, an unoccupied Clinton Township squad car was hit,” authorities stated in a press release.

Blakes is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

