LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Alyia Marie Hakim to the 39th District Court of the Cities of Roseville and Fraser on Thursday.

“Alyia has a comprehensive professional background which allows her to bring a unique and equitable perspective to the residents of Roseville and Fraser,” said Whitmer. “She will be a great addition to the 39th District Court.”

Alyia Marie Hakim is a partner attorney with Hakim & Hakim, PLLC and of counsel for Aloia & Associates, PC. Her practice specializes in criminal defense, estate planning, juvenile law, and family law. Prior to earning her law degree and forming her private practice, she worked for the Macomb County Clerk’s Office and served as a law clerk for the Warren City Attorney’s Office. Ms. Hakim is a member of the boards for the Macomb Community Drug Courts and the Sobriety Today Our Purpose (S.T.O.P.) organization. She also serves as the board president of the MyCare Health Center and as a member of the ACCESS Planned Giving Advisory Council and Community Advisory Board.

Hakim serves as a volunteer Ask-a-Lawyer at the Roseville-Eastpoint Senior Center and as the director of the Roseville Optimist Club. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University and a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University. Ms. Hakim lives in Roseville with her husband and their three children.

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Roseville and Fraser.” Hakim said. “I will work to expand specialty treatment courts and advance technological resources within the 39th District Court. It is important to me that all parties are treated fairly, with respect, and have equal access to justice.”

This appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2021, after the late Judge Catherine B. Steenland stepped down effective July 19, 2019. If Hakim wishes to serve the remainder of Judge Steenland’s term, expiring at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2023, she would be required to run for reelection in November 2020.

