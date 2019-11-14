EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has signed center Mady Sissoko and point guard AJ Hoggard.
Izzo said Wednesday he may add another player or two to the recruiting class to help the team next season.
First off I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity and blessing me with an amazing opportunity to play the game that I love. Special thanks to my family and my mom because without them none this would be possible. Also want to thank my high school coaches, AAU coaches, and the amazing people around me. Last I want to thank all the schools that have recruited me. With that being said!! I am very blessed to announce my commitment to most tremendous program in the country! I am a Spartandawg 110% Committed 💚💚 #GoSpartans
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound Sissoko is from Mali. Sissoko averaged more than 12 points and nearly nine rebounds last season as a junior at Wasatch Academy in Utah. He is ranked No. 37 among recruits in the nation by 247 Sports.
The 6-3, 220-pound Hoggard, who is from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, averaged 15.6 points last year and won a state title as a junior at Archbishop Carroll High School in suburban Philadelphia. Hoggard is ranked as the No. 71 recruit overall and attends Huntington Prep in West Virginia.
The Spartans were ranked No. 1 to start this season but now hold the No. 3 spot after losing their opener to Kentucky.
