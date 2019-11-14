Filed Under:Detroit Pistons, Khyri Thomas

The Detroit Pistons guard Khyri Thomas had surgery on his right foot and will be out at least six weeks.

The Pistons said Wednesday that Thomas had the procedure on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot. They say rehabilitation will begin immediately and that Thomas will be re-evaluated for a status update in six weeks.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Bogdan Bogdanovic #8 and De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings go for a loose ball against Khyri Thomas #13 of the Detroit Pistons at Golden 1 Center on January 10, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Thomas had missed the Pistons’ last two games due to a stress reaction in his right foot.

Thomas was the 38th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He played in just two games so far this season. He averaged 2.3 points in 26 games last season.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments