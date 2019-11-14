Comments
It’s been three months since Jeffrey Epstein was found lifeless in his prison cell while awaiting trial for charges of sex trafficking girls as young as 14. His death has left many of his accusers still waiting for their long-overdue justice.
Today, Dr. Oz sits down with two new Epstein accusers, one of whom is speaking out the first time.
They open up about their uphill legal battles, the psychological damage they’ve endured, and what justice looks like to them.
