



– Detroit residents can now take advantage of a recently reintroduced program that will reduce parking and expired meter fines by 50% if paid within five days of the citation.

Drivers must live in the Detroit and have their vehicle(s) also registered to an address within Detroit with the Secretary of State to qualify for the 50% discount.

The effort, spearheaded by council President Brenda Jones and Pro Tem Mary Sheffield, is intended to provide relief to low-income residents visiting downtown Detroit to do business or take part in events.

Here’s the simple two-step process to register:

Step one: residents must verify their license plate by visiting here.

Step two: residents must register their vehicle with the municipal parking department.

There are three ways to register a vehicle with the parking department: by smartphone on the Park Detroit App, online here, or in person at the municipal parking department located at 1600 W. Lafayette, Detroit, MI 48216.

To ensure fine discounts are applied to qualifying violations, residency checks will be crosschecked daily through a database shared by the Secretary of State and the municipal parking department for validation of plates registered in the City of Detroit.

If a resident received a ticket and does not meet these qualifications, the municipal parking department will mail a notice to the address at which the ticketed vehicle is registered. Please note, if found ineligible for the discount and to avoid additional fees, the full amount of $45 is due within 30 days from the initial violation.

In 2018 more than 20% of unpaid parking violations belonged to city residents, with the fee reduction it is expected that the rate of non-payment among Detroit residents will be reduced significantly.

If residents have any questions about the program or need assistance with registering their vehicle or with enrollment, they can call 313 221-2500 or visit here.

